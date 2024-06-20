Mo. AG Bailey to Newsmax: IBM's DEI Policies Are 'Racist Nonsense'

Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax Thursday that IBM's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are "racist nonsense" and they violate the Missouri Human Rights Act, which safeguards employees from discriminatory acts by employers.

Having recently filed a lawsuit against the technology giant, alleging that the company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against white, Asian, and male applicants, Bailey said he's taking action to protect the workforce from "racial gerrymandering policies."

Bailey told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the company has a "racist agenda."

"I think it's significant that with IBM, we're not talking about some mid-level HR bureaucrat. We're talking about the CEO of the company," he said.

Bailey's lawsuit against IBM aims to end DEI hiring practices and ensure that employees are not coerced into compliance with policies that tie compensation to DEI metrics, the Daily Wire reported.

Bailey described the lawsuit as a means to combat what he sees as "corporate racism" within the company. He emphasized the importance of upholding the rights of all employees, regardless of race or gender, and preventing discriminatory practices that may undermine workplace equality and fairness.

A recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll revealed that 61% of Americans support companies adopting DEI programs and 34% do not, The Hill reported.

