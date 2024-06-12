Republicans Move to Ban DEI in Federal Government

Congressional Republicans introduced legislation to ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government.

The Dismantle DEI Act was introduced Wednesday by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and would eliminate all federal DEI programs and end DEI-related funding for any agencies receiving federal funds. Vance called the DEI agenda "a destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division."

"It has no place in our federal government or anywhere else in our society," Vance said. "I'm proud to introduce this legislation, which would root out DEI from our federal bureaucracy by eliminating such programs and stripping funding for DEI policies anywhere it exists. Americans' tax dollars should not be co-opted to spread this radical and divisive ideology — this bill would ensure they are not."

The bill's co-sponsors include Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. Schmitt said dismantling DEI from the government has been a priority.

"I'm proud to join Senator Vance in this crucial effort to rid our federal institutions of DEI programs once and for all," Schmitt said.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, the bill's leading sponsor in the House, said DEI has "fostered division and racial bias."

"This bill is a necessary step to restore merit and equality, not equity, in America's government institutions, and eliminate the DEI bureaucracy that sows division and wastes taxpayer money," Cloud said. "It's absurd to fund these divisive policies, especially using American's tax dollars, and it's time for Congress to put an end to them once and for all."

Fifteen House Republicans have sponsored Cloud's bill.

Republicans have taken steps to dismantle DEI programs throughout the country, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banning the programs in state universities and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mandating state universities no longer use DEI statements in hiring.

At an NAACP event in Detroit this year, President Joe Biden lauded diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as the "core strength of America."

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government. The order required federal agencies to determine the challenges that prevent them from providing services to underserved populations and then find more effective ways of serving those groups.