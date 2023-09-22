Habba to Newsmax: Menendez Charges Distraction From Biden

Alina Habba, legal spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday the indictment of Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, on federal bribery charges is nothing more than an attempt to distract Americans from corruption allegations involving President Joe Biden and his family.

"It's completely, Everybody look over here, we're totally impartial. We're trying to be fair," Habba told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Kimberly Guilfoyle. "It's fake. It's fake news. What they're doing here is trying — it's just like how they brought a felony charge for guns only against Hunter Biden. Why? Because it's the only way that they don't have to dive into Joe Biden. This is more of the same."

Hunter Biden, the president's son, was recently indicted on three federal gun charges, but not on tax fraud allegations for which he has been under investigation since 2018. House Republicans also are opening an impeachment inquiry into the president, with the first hearing scheduled for Thursday.

"They're fooling the American public," Habba said. "And, by the way, if anybody is silly enough to believe it at this point, I hope you get some help. I mean, our country is seriously compromised right now. We have a guy in the White House who will be bought by China and, meanwhile, Trump's getting indicted.

"I mean, it's crazy to me, it's crazy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!