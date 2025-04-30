Habba to Newsmax: Law Firms 'Were Colluding' Against Trump

On April 11, five additional major law firms announced deals that would provide hundreds of millions in pro bono legal services in exchange for avoiding prosecution from the Trump administration. Alina Habba, interim U.S. attorney for the state of New Jersey, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the law firms signed President Donald Trump’s deal because "they were colluding."

The firms of Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP; Latham & Watkins LLP; and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP announced they would each provide $125 million in free legal work for causes including veterans and combating antisemitism.

In exchange, the White House would absolve the firms of any investigation into their hiring practices. Habba said the firms signed "because they knew they didn’t want any investigations opened into them."

"Now, I wasn't there for those conversations, but those are very big boys, as the president referred. They know what they're doing, and if they were willing to do it, there's a reason," Habba said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Habba noted that the lawfare against Trump goes back to when he first decided to run for president.

"I think that you have to look back as far as the Durham report. You have to look at the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax. You have to look back to 2016, 2015.

"And these were the firms that were not really acting as law firms. That's the truth of it, in my opinion."

"These were people that were colluding. They were hiding, they were masking, and they were targeting," she added.

