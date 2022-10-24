×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | donald trump | midterms | 2022

Habba to Newsmax: Trump Appearances Provide More Value Than Ad Buys

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 07:13 PM EDT

Alina Habba, spokesperson for MAGA Inc., told Newsmax Monday that, while the super PAC is going to continue spending money in the final days before the election, former President Donald Trump’s appearances at events and rallies provide even more value than ad buys.

“The reality is we’ve spent $9 million in the last two weeks alone — that’s not a small amount of money,” Habba said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “We’re going to keep spending money and we’re going to make sure everyone gets to where they need to be on Nov. 8, but, more importantly, we’ve got to get people out and voting and I think Donald Trump is the best voice for that.”

According to Politico, Republicans have been heavily outspent in races across the country and party strategists have been anxious for Trump to help financially.

Save America, the former president’s leadership PAC and one of the most well-funded political entities, had a cash reserve of about $100 million in late September — money that could be transferred to MAGA Inc., Politico reported.  

According to Habba, roughly one-third of people attending Trump rallies are first-time attendees or have never voted before and hundreds of thousands of people have attended.

“This is where the value is,” she said. “So yes, we are spending money, but don’t forget there’s something else: We have Donald Trump who’s leading in the polls for the GOP, he’s helping push these people [candidates], he’s helping get their message out, and that is invaluable.”

When asked if MAGA Inc. has plans to buy ads in places with closely watched congressional races, such as New Hampshire or Washington state, Habba demurred and said she didn’t want to give the Democrats “a shoo-in to go after us even more.”

“I won’t show our cards just yet,” she said. “We’re going to make sure we’re good Nov. 8.”

Habba stressed that Trump’s presence was the most important part of winning back control of Congress in two weeks.    

“TV ads are important, they are watched by many,” she said. “But, more importantly, Donald Trump has to go out there and he’s got to keep doing what he’s doing.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Alina Habba, spokesperson for MAGA Inc., told Newsmax Monday that, while the super PAC is going to continue spending money in the final days before the election, former President Donald Trump's appearances at events and rallies provide even more value than ad buys. "The...
alina habba, donald trump, midterms, 2022
408
2022-13-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved