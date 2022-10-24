Habba to Newsmax: Trump Appearances Provide More Value Than Ad Buys

Alina Habba, spokesperson for MAGA Inc., told Newsmax Monday that, while the super PAC is going to continue spending money in the final days before the election, former President Donald Trump’s appearances at events and rallies provide even more value than ad buys.

“The reality is we’ve spent $9 million in the last two weeks alone — that’s not a small amount of money,” Habba said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “We’re going to keep spending money and we’re going to make sure everyone gets to where they need to be on Nov. 8, but, more importantly, we’ve got to get people out and voting and I think Donald Trump is the best voice for that.”

According to Politico, Republicans have been heavily outspent in races across the country and party strategists have been anxious for Trump to help financially.

Save America, the former president’s leadership PAC and one of the most well-funded political entities, had a cash reserve of about $100 million in late September — money that could be transferred to MAGA Inc., Politico reported.

According to Habba, roughly one-third of people attending Trump rallies are first-time attendees or have never voted before and hundreds of thousands of people have attended.

“This is where the value is,” she said. “So yes, we are spending money, but don’t forget there’s something else: We have Donald Trump who’s leading in the polls for the GOP, he’s helping push these people [candidates], he’s helping get their message out, and that is invaluable.”

When asked if MAGA Inc. has plans to buy ads in places with closely watched congressional races, such as New Hampshire or Washington state, Habba demurred and said she didn’t want to give the Democrats “a shoo-in to go after us even more.”

“I won’t show our cards just yet,” she said. “We’re going to make sure we’re good Nov. 8.”

Habba stressed that Trump’s presence was the most important part of winning back control of Congress in two weeks.

“TV ads are important, they are watched by many,” she said. “But, more importantly, Donald Trump has to go out there and he’s got to keep doing what he’s doing.”

