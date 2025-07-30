Alexa Anderson to Newsmax: Girls Don't Want to Compete Against Trans Athletes

Alexa Anderson, a track and field athlete in Oregon, told Newsmax Wednesday she wants to send a message that girls don't feel comfortable competing against transgender athletes.

Anderson is suing the Oregon School Athletics Association and the Oregon Department of Education after she was excluded from official photos and had her medals withheld after refusing to stand on a podium with a transgender athlete. Anderson, along with other girls who protested, are claiming their First Amendment rights were infringed on.

"We did not want to share the podium with this biological male and that we would step down in protest to this unfair competition environment," Anderson said on "National Report." "I think it's so important to bring attention to this issue and let the people in charge know that us girls, the ones affected by their lack of protections for our sports, are not OK with the situations they're putting us in."

Anderson said an official at the event said if they weren't participating in the ceremony, they would not be in any photos.

"After we stepped off the podium for our protest, I left the meet really nervous about what was to come, but I was so glad to be greeted with so, so much support," Anderson said.

"There's been so many amazing people that are representing us, standing behind us, that have just been so amazing. And to any young girls out there who may have experienced something similar, just know that you deserve to have a fair and equal spot to compete within your sports, and there's people who are going to stand behind you and fight for you no matter what," she added.

Anderson said she plans to do track and field when she enrolls in college this fall.

