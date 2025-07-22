USA Fencing Bans Men From Female Competitions

USA Fencing changed its transgender and non-binary eligibility policy to exclude men from participating in sanctioned competitions for females.

The announced changes take effect Aug. 1.

The fencing organization had come under fire for allowing biological men "to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth."

Now, USA Fencing has amended its policy to state that the women's category is for "athletes who are of the female sex."

Transgender females — biological males — will compete in the men's category, which is "open to all athletes not eligible for the Women's Category," the sanctioning body announced.

USA Fencing said the changes were made "to align athlete‑eligibility policies with a federal executive order." That order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" made by President Donald Trump on Feb. 5, was designed to "protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports."

However, USA Fencing's new policy does not apply to "unsanctioned fencing events or activity," the organization said in its announcement on Friday.