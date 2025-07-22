Bevy of AGs Urge NCAA to Scrub Trans Athletes' Records

More than two dozen state attorneys general are calling on the NCAA to restore records set by women that were broken by men allowed to participate in female sports.

Mississippi's Lynn Fitch led the charge of 27 state AGs in sending a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker on Tuesday, urging the college sports sanctioning body to remove records set by trans women.

Fitch's letter began by urging Baker "to restore to female athletes all championships, titles, wins, awards, records, and other recognitions that were wrongfully awarded to male athletes competing in NCAA women's category events."

The University of Pennsylvania did just that on July 1, stripping Lia Thomas of his five school records set in one year swimming in the school's women's program. Penn also agreed to ban men from participating in women's sports in order to settle a Title IX lawsuit brought by the Trump administration.

"All colleges and universities should follow suit, as should the NCAA," the AGs wrote.

Thanks to Biden administration policies, "the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you managed," the letter went on.

The letter referenced President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 executive order recognizing two sexes and his order a few weeks later titled, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

"There is no doubt that the women forced to compete against biological males in female events were impacted negatively and unfairly disadvantaged," the letter read. "There is absolutely nothing fair or safe about a male competing against a female in a NCAA women's category event."

The NCAA in February changed its policy to limit competition in women's sports to athletes "assigned female at birth only." However, the policy continues to allow men to practice on women's teams.

"We encourage you to extend this policy to practice as well. ... The opportunities to train, hone your skills, and develop the bonds of a team occur on the practice field as well. Further, injuries from unfair biological advantages are just as real in practice. Your policy stops short of full fairness for women athletes," the AGs wrote.

A spokesperson insisted the NCAA's policies are aligned with Trump's executive order.

"The NCAA's transgender participation policy aligns with the Trump Administration's order and male practice players have been common practice in women's college athletics for decades," Michelle Hosick, Director of Communications at NCAA, told The Hill.

Guam Attorney General Douglas Moylan also signed the letter, bringing the total to 28.