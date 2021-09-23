Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden, Mayorkas Want to Hide Migrant Crossing Count

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has still not revealed how many apprehended migrants have been released into the United States and neither he nor President Joe Biden wants the American public to know because "they will be outraged and hopefully hold this administration accountable."

"I think it's just impossible to believe he hasn't tasked one or two people to do the breakdown. I'm quite confident DHS knows exactly how many people they returned, how many people are in detention, how many people have been dispersed throughout America," Johnson said Thursday on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"He doesn't want the American public to know, President Biden doesn't want the American public to know, because if the American public understands the true extent of this crisis, they will be outraged and hopefully will hold this administration accountable," Johnson said.

In a Senate Homeland Security hearing Tuesday, Mayorkas didn't answer Johnson's questions about basic information on apprehensions at the U.S. border.

"You have repeatedly stated that our borders are not open, they're closed. Do you honestly believe that our borders are closed?" Johnson asked.

"Senator, I do, and let me speak to that —" Mayorkas responded before Johnson cut him off.

"No, let me ask you a couple questions here," Johnson interjected.

"Of the 1.3 million people that we've apprehended, how many have been returned, how many people are being detained, and how many people have been dispersed? And I want some numbers here," Johnson said.

"Senator, I would be pleased to provide you with that data — " Mayorkas replied before being interrupted again.

"I want them now," Johnson said. "Why don't you have that information now?"

"Senator, I do not have that data before me," Mayorkas responded.

"Why not? Why don't you have that basic information?" the senator asked.

"Senator, I want to be accurate," Mayorkas said.

Thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. and set up camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as they wait to be processed by Customs and Border Protection.

"They do have a plan. It's called open borders," Johnson said.

"This is the Democrat Party plan. This is exactly what this administration wants to do. I guess what they weren't planning on is how many people would take them up on their offer."

