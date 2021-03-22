Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Trump Should Launch Media Platform

Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Monday that former President Donald Trump is “right” to consider launching his own media platform, according to rumors, saying “you create your own news platform and let the market prevail.”

Dershowitz said on “American Agenda” that “what Donald Trump is doing is the right thing. How do you compete in the marketplace of ideas under our 1st Amendment? You can't shut down the opposing side, you create your new media. You open up your new media company. You create your own news platform and let the market prevail. People want to read the Times, you read the Times. People want to read the Trump; they can read the Trump.”

When asked about Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, who released a statement last Friday criticizing the media as “dangerous” and “very close” to allowing the Democratic Party to take total control, Dershowitz said that his statement was a “message” about the state of the media.

“I think this is a message to the United States Supreme Court saying look, I, a Reagan appointee, a moderate conservative, cares about the 1st Amendment, I really think the media has gone too far and they are controlled by the hard left. And he attributes it to academia, he says academia is so far-left today and they're graduating these young people who are taking over the newsrooms and the editorial rooms of all the media, and the media is becoming the Democratic Party, and that's not the way the marketplace of ideas is supposed to operate.”

Dershowitz said at one point, “Unfortunately, we don't have Walter Cronkite today. We don't have somebody you can turn to today who has the respect of all sides of the political spectrum for simply telling the neutral, objective truth, and that's what Judge Silberman was saying, and he is correct.”

Later, when asked about The Washington Post’s correction about their story concerning Trump and Georgia’s elections investigator, Dershowitz said, “Newspapers are not obligated to correct themselves. CNN never corrects itself, most of the times I sent letters to the New York Times correcting stories that I've been in, I haven't even gotten acknowledgment that they received the letter and they just moved forward. And so the way to respond is in the marketplace. The answer to falsehood is truth, and the answer to things you disagree with is to come up and create your own media.”

He added, “It's not easy to do. People like us can't do it, people like Donald Trump, who has a lot of money, can do it and he'll have a lot of support because I think most Americans want to hear all sides of every story. Which is why I think Newsmax is doing so well. They present an alternative perspective from CNN and MSNBC, and even from Fox, so when people want to flip the channels and get every perspective, you include Newsmax among those perspectives, that's the marketplace operating.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here