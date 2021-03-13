Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Cuomo 'Should Stick to His Guns'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is justified in rejecting calls for him to resign over alleged sexual harassment or misconduct, because there is no guilt by accusation in American, says legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

"First of all, the most serious allegation, the only one that alleges possible criminal conduct – groping, which in a legal concept is just a made up word – but that's by an anonymous source," Dershowitz decried on "Saturday Report."

"And in America we don't make people resign. We don't even publish anonymous sources. And so we ought to discount – until she's willing to come forward and be subjected to vetting and find out who she is and what her agenda might be – just ignore that one.

"Then we get to two types of activities: One verbal, I don't think that gives rise to an impeachable offense; and the other, some touching."

Dershowitz told host Carl Higbie that America is still a country of law that declares innocence until proven guilty.

"Those are not the kinds of things that should result in impeachment or resignation: Accusations don't constitute guilt,' I wrote a book about it called 'Guilt by Accusation,' so I think that Gov. Cuomo should stick to his guns. Let there be a full investigation. And if nothing more comes out, these sexual allegations are not enough to deprive him and deprive the millions of voters who voted for him of his governorship."

The nursing home mandate and reported cover up are "quite different," Dershowitz did note, however.

Dershowitz, who is also author of "Cancel Culture: The Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process," has long rejected the weaponization of political differences, so the law and investigations have to lead on Cuomo's future, and not cancel culture, he said.

"These allegations don't yet rise to a level of impeachable conduct," he concluded. "Look I take the same position whether a person is a Democrat or Republican, whether I voted for him or against him. The law has to be the same. The shoe on the other foot has to fit."

