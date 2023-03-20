Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Trump Is Being Targeted' for Non-crime

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump was "being targeted" by an activist district attorney for "something that isn't even a crime."

"Judges should strike allegations like this," stated Dershowitz, author of the new book "Get Trump," during a Monday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The Harvard law professor emeritus also said he theorizes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is seeking approval from Democratic donor George Soros in targeting Trump.

"I suspect that people like Bragg want to be rewarded for going after Trump, and hope they will be rewarded by the likes of Soros and campaign contributions and help their political goals," he stated.

But Dershowitz couched his Soros criticism by acknowledging that there were other, unfair criticisms of the billionaire related to his Jewish ethnicity.

"I don't like the fact that some people use him the way they used to use the Rothschilds, as a symbol of Jewish power," Dershowitz explained. "George Soros is not Jewish in any meaningful sense. ... as a young man he collaborated with Nazis."

"I think it's perfectly fair to criticize him, not for what he is, but for what he's done," he added.

Bragg is currently investigating a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors have argued that the money was used to cover up an extra-marital affair, was extortion, and potentially originated from Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Recently, Bragg's office and Trump himself have signaled incoming charges against the former president which stem from the probe, The New York Times noted.

Dershowitz, a self-described liberal, warned that Bragg's abuse of his prosecutorial role could be a reason "why people are switching political affiliations from Democrats to Republicans or to Independents."

"They're very concerned about that," he believes, insisting that Republicans historically have been guilty of judicial abuses as well.

