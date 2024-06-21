Dershowitz to Newsmax: Judge in Trump Documents Case 'Wonderful'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Friday he is pleased with Judge Aileen Cannon, who has been criticized by liberals for her handling of former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

"She is applying a single standard of law," Dershowitz said on Newsline. "She is not accepting the argument, well, this is Donald Trump. He's a terrible man. Let's rush him to trial and get a conviction before the election. She is right. The rest of the legal profession that's condemning her, including the New York Times, is dead wrong."

Trump is charged with illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiring with valet Waltine Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira to hide the files from the government. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.

Dershowitz said Cannon was right to appoint an independent investigator to determine if any of the material seized from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid was lawyer-client privilege.

"The government shouldn't be looking at it," Dershowitz said. "They shouldn't have its own investigations. There should be an independent investigator."

Dershowitz said even though he's a liberal Democrat, he supports the judge.

"I think she's doing a wonderful job so far," Dershowitz said. "She is going methodically, not being rushed, not backing down. The little lawyers have been picking at her, and I hope she sticks to her guns."

