Dershowitz to Newsmax: Process in O.J. Trial 'Deeply Flawed'

The process by which the O.J. Simpson murder trial took place was "deeply flawed," Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Whether or not O.J. Simpson did it — and I can't comment on that, I was his lawyer — the evidence was tampered with," Dershowitz told "Greg Kelly Reports." "We know that for sure."

Dershowitz explained that the bloody sock used as evidence contained not only the blood of Simpson and one of his alleged victims, but also a chemical in the blood that isn't found in the human body; only in test tubes used to prevent coagulation of the blood.

"We were able to prove conclusively that the blood was poured from a test tube," Dershowitz said. "Also, the blood splatter evidence showed that the sock had the blood poured on it when it was laying flat, not when it was being worn by somebody."

The entire jury believed that the police tampered with a piece of evidence, and they found reasonable doubt.

"That doesn't mean he didn't do it. That's up to everybody to decide. What it does mean is that the process was deeply flawed," Dershowitz said.

