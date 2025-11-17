Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Right to Urge Release of Epstein Files

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump made the right call by urging lawmakers to release all remaining files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that full transparency is the only path to clearing the names of anyone who has been falsely implicated in the scandal.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Dershowitz, who represented Epstein two decades ago and has long denied any wrongdoing himself, said anyone confident in their innocence should welcome complete disclosure.

Trump's push for Congress to make the documents public "was the right thing to do," he said. "And I think anybody who's innocent has an interest in having all the information out there."

Dershowitz pointed to recently unsealed materials as evidence that disclosure can separate fact from fiction.

"For example, the information that came out just the other day showed that Jeffrey Epstein hated my guts," he said.

"He thought I was crazy. He thought I was a terrible lawyer, and that confirmed what I had said; that I had ended my friendship with him as soon as I found out that he was accused of matters as heinous as he was accused of."

The newly revealed comments, Dershowitz argued, undercut narratives seeking to tie him to Epstein. Transparency, he said, is the best antidote to accusation by rumor.

"So innocent people should want everything out there," he said.

According to Dershowitz, that applies to Trump as well.

He said he has "every reason to believe" Trump has no connection to any criminal behavior linked to Epstein and recalled asking Epstein directly whether he had compromising information on Trump.

"I asked Jeffrey Epstein at one point, do you have anything on Donald Trump along with other people? And of course, the answer was no," Dershowitz said.

Trump on Sunday said House Republicans should vote to release the files in the Epstein case, a startling reversal after previously fighting the proposal as a growing number of those in his own party supported it.

"We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

Trump's statement followed a fierce fight within the GOP over the files, including an increasingly nasty split with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who had long been one of his strongest supporters.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.