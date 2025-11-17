White House: Democrats Hiding From Their Epstein Scandals

The White House is accusing Democrats of orchestrating a cover-up of their deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying the party has gone silent because the facts point overwhelmingly at them.

The White House released a lengthy statement on Monday that opened with President Donald Trump’s blunt call for immediate transparency:

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

The White House says Democrats will not make the same call because doing so would expose their own “longstanding ties” to Epstein — connections they’ve spent years burying.

In a blistering release, the White House laid out its allegations against the Democrats, which it says the party refuses to talk about:

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett’s Epstein Money Trail

“Solicited (and was given) $30,000 from Epstein for the DCCC after he was already a convicted sex offender.”

“Accepted maxed out donations from Epstein for her own campaign.”

The wife of the Democrat Virgin Islands governor told Epstein “we would have a friend in Stacey” if he donated.

Plaskett was “literally texting Epstein during a committee hearing.”

Bill Clinton’s Documented Epstein Connections

“Traveled on Epstein’s aircraft 26 times.”

An Epstein victim wrote that “she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island with two young women.”

The victim’s claim was “corroborated by one of his former top aides.”

Larry Summers’ Relationship With Epstein

The former director of the National Economic Council under President Obama and former Treasury Secretary under President Clinton maintained a “long relationship” and “storied friendship” with Epstein.

Epstein described himself as Summers’ “‘wing man.’”

Democrat-Aligned Media & Donors

“Democrat so-called ‘journalist’ Katie Couric had dinner at Epstein’s residence after he was already a convicted sex offender who had served jail time.”

Billionaire megadonor Reid Hoffman “visited Epstein’s ‘pedophile island,’ attended a dinner with him, and even planned to stay at his New York mansion.”

Democrat Organizations & Epstein Money

The “Democrat National Committee refused to return $32,000 in donations from Epstein.”

Michael Wolff’s Shocking Advice to Epstein

The author “encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail then-presidential candidate Donald Trump — insisting the convicted pedophile could generate a ‘debt’ from him.”

White House officials say these facts form a clear pattern: Democrats have spent years attacking Trump with conspiracy theories and political theater to distract from their own Epstein baggage.

According to the statement, Democrats’ selective silence is deliberate — a strategy to bury damaging evidence while weaponizing accusations against their political opponents.

The White House closed with a direct challenge to the party, declaring:



“It’s time for Democrats to answer for their longstanding ties to Epstein. Then, we can get back to what matters to the American people.”