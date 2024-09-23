Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Israel 'Alone' After Hezbollah Attacks

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that Israel's allies have abandoned the country after its attacks against Lebanon last week.

Dershowitz, in an interview with "Newsline," said that "Israel is going at it alone" after the country launched a new wave of attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

He added that Israel "probably will have to be going at it alone for the near future."

Dershowitz said, "It was attacked on Oct. 7 by Hamas and Oct. 8 by Hezbollah. Israel never would have fired a single rocket or shot or killed a single person in Gaza or in Lebanon if they hadn't been attacked."

He went on to say that "Israel is doing exactly what the United States not only would have done, but has done, after 9/11 and other attacks."

Dershowitz also defended Israel's use of pagers and radios in their attacks, claiming that this method "kills very, very few civilians compared to the number of combatants."

He added, "The vast, vast majority of people killed were Hezbollah operatives, many of them high-ranking operatives. A small number of civilians were killed in the process, but under the rules of proportionality, that's to be expected when a country declares war on another country."

