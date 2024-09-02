Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Hitler Youth' on Campuses Encouraging Hamas

The "Hitler youth" on college campuses are encouraging the murders of Israeli hostages, Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, told Newsmax on Monday.

Dershowitz said on "Newsline," "Everywhere, on every college campus, these people are calling for, for example, a cease-fire. None of them are mentioning that Israel has accepted the cease-fire, and it's Hamas that's refused it. There isn't a single demonstration against Hamas. A single criticism of Hamas.

"These Hitler youth who are marching on college campuses today are the ones who are encouraging the murders of people who are hostages, and the failure to return these hostages."

Dershowitz added, "I don't like the motto, 'Bring them home. Bring them home.' Sounds like the burden's on Israel to bring them home. It's 'Let them go.'"

Dershowitz also criticized university authorities who allow anti-Israel protests on their campuses, saying they would "never dream of encouraging protests that are anti-Black or anti-gay or anti-women, but because they're anti-Israel and anti-Jewish and pro-America, they are all in favor of free speech." He added. "You know, you're not in favor of free speech when it's free speech for me, but not for thee."

Dershowitz also noted that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has no incentive to agree to a cease-fire.

He said: "If I'm Sinwar sitting in a tunnel somewhere, and I see the president of the United States criticizing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, I say, Hey, it's working. Let's, let's keep this going. Why should we do a cease-fire? We're winning. We're winning on university campuses. We're winning with the President of the United States. We're winning with the man who's running for vice president of the United States. We're winning all of these condemnations of Netanyahu.' "

The Israeli military reported it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

