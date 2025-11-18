Dershowitz to Newsmax: Need to See 'Both Sides of the Coin' in Epstein Files

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus, told Newsmax that Americans deserve to see "both sides of the coin" surrounding any evidence of abuse that may be revealed in the files surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dershowitz said on "American Agenda" Tuesday, "Let's make sure that we see both sides of the coin.

"Every guilty person should be prosecuted. Every innocent person should be exculpated."

He said there is a credibility issue surrounding some who are making claims relating to the files.

He raised that question toward some of the speakers at a Tuesday media briefing.

"All these women were today at a press conference," Dershowitz said.

"Why wasn't one of them asked the following question: You say you were abused by people. Who were they?"

"Name them. You don't have to have records," he said, "You know who abused you."

Dershowitz said he was victimized by a false accuser.

"I want to talk for a second about the people who have been falsely accused, like I was, and my false accuser ultimately admitted that she may have mistaken me for somebody else."

He continued, "Another woman … accused [former President] Bill Clinton, accused [President] Donald Trump, accused [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, accused [Virgin Group founder] Richard Branson, and said she had videotapes of all of those people having sex with young children. Then she admitted she made the whole thing up."

That's why it's important, said Dershowitz, for complete files to be released, nothing held back, so credibility issues can be looked at closely.

"So one of the reasons I have right from the beginning demanded no redaction, nothing, [is] we have to find out the names of the people who were accused, but we also find out what credibility issues some of the accusers may have had."

Dershowitz said it's not enough to just say something happened.

"Just because a man says it isn't true, just because a woman says it isn't true, you need proof. I wrote a book called 'Guilt by Accusation' describing my own case, where people believed it just because somebody said it."

He added, "It was never true. I never heard of the woman, never met her, never saw her, never talked to her, nothing like that.

"And there are other people like that."

The House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to require the government to release information files gathered by federal investigators in the Epstein case. The Senate may vote on the bill later in the evening.

