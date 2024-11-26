Dershowitz to Newsmax: Adam Schiff 'Should Go Back to Law School'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "should go back to law school" after Schiff posted that "the Justice Department and the court system failed to uphold the principle that no one is above the law."

A federal judge on Monday dismissed special prosecutor Jack Smith's case against President-elect Donald Trump in which he was accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election. Dershowitz, author of the book "Get Trump," said Schiff is upset only "because he took Constitutional Law from professor Laurence Tribe, who believes the Constitution only serves the interest of the Democratic Party and not the interests of the public in general."

"Anybody who has the first inkling of knowledge about the law would know that these cases never should have been brought in the first place," Dershowitz said on "American Agenda." "Second, under the rules of the Justice Department, they have to be dismissed, and third, you can't have something hanging over an innocent person."

Host Katrina Szish then played a clip of Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., saying that "Donald Trump is on his way to dismantling our government and the way it operates."

Dershowitz responded: "The Democrats have done far more damage to our Constitution by bringing these lawfare lawsuits against President Trump. While he was president, after he was president. Bringing two unconstitutional impeachment proceedings, suppressing free speech — there's been a lot of damage done to the Constitutions by the Democrats."

