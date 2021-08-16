Rep. Don Bacon to Newsmax: Afghanistan Was an Avoidable 'Failure'

Rep. Don Bacon, an Air Force veteran, told Newsmax that the United States's withdrawal from Afghanistan was an avoidable "failure."

Appearing on "American Agenda," Bacon decried the Biden administration's withdrawal from the region, stating, "This was a colossal failure; it was avoidable."

On Sunday, after establishing control of the entire country within a week, the Taliban entered Kabul, seizing control of the country's presidential palace in a matter of hours, signifying the end of America's 20-year campaign. As the hours passed, thousands of civilians began flooding onto the tarmac of Kabul's International Airport, striving for a chance to board the last departures of the already overcrowded planes, as video from Saad Mohseni shows.

Mohseni tweeted, "Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None."

Bacon decried the transpired events, saying, "frankly, the Biden administration did not have a plan. They announced the withdrawal without having a plan, and they don't have a plan for the interpreters, the 18,000 Iraqis, that were there to help us. This was a colossal failure; it was avoidable."

Bacon described the current state of Afghanistan as a "humpty-dumpty" scenario, "and it's gonna be very hard to put this back together."

"We don't have any territory now in Afghanistan to operate from," the congressman added. "I think the grave damage has been done on. It's gonna be hard to restore where we're at."

Bacon doubts that there would be any willpower left to reestablish control.

"The fact is, the damage has been done — grave damage. And it would take a huge operation to bring us back into Afghanistan and restore things. And I don't think the willpower is there; a colossal mistake by this administration."

The congressman concluded that the events that transpired put a "stain on our credibility" in the region, and it will affect the U.S.'s credibility with its allies in the Middle East.

