Mother of Fallen Marine: 'We Want Accountability' for 13 Killed in Afghan Withdrawal

The mother of Kareem Nikoui, a Marine who died during the controversial U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, told Newsmax on Friday that she and her husband, Steve Nikoui, are demanding accountability from the Biden administration over their son's — and 12 other service members' — deaths.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Kareem Nikoui, told "Greg Kelly Reports" host Greg Kelly that evidence suggesting that the administration has been dishonest about how her son died was in the hands of Nikoui's father, who was absent from the program.

Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was one of 13 service members killed in an Aug. 26 attack by an ISIS bomber at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The bomber responsible for the attack was a former prisoner released by the Taliban after the United States left Bagram Airbase after a 20-year occupation, CNN has reported.

"We actually just received Kareem's autopsy ... we want accountability for what happened to all 13 of the kids ... but that one issue is an issue for his dad to talk about."

Chappell clarified that she was not particularly political but "knew the direction the country was heading" if President Joe Biden was elected in 2020, and said she was proven correct.

"I just believe that whole administration — even the military advisers — I think they need to be held accountable for what happened in Kabul [capital of Afghanistan]," she said. "That was a disaster. I don't even know how they can call that successful in any way. It was a complete disaster."

Chappell, who met with President Biden face-to-face after her son's death, said that the president "didn't seem like he really actually even cared at all."

"I was speaking to him about how I'm never going to get to hug my son again or hear his laugh, and he went on to start telling me about his child that he had lost ... and I let him know that this wasn't about him," Chappell said. "This was about my son."

"I feel like he is responsible for why my son is dead," she added.

The comments from Chappell follow ones made by Kareem's father, Steve Nikoui, earlier this week. He told Fox News on Monday that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley should resign over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal he oversaw.

"I'd like to see Gen. Milley resign," he told "Fox and Friends." "He should be held responsible for this. He's the Joint Chiefs of Staff [chairman]."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here