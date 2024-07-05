ADL's Greenblatt to Newsmax: We're Taking Terror-Supporting Governments to Court

The Anti-Defamation League intends to bring terrorist-supporting governments — including Iran, North Korea, and Syria — to "a court of law" and get compensation "for the horror" they caused victims and families, CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "National Report," Greenblatt said the strategy was put in action in November, and since them more "have joined the case because their lives were irrevocably damaged by the actions of Hamas, fueled and facilitated by Iran and its accomplices. And we're going to cast a light on that."

"We are holding these terrorist supporting governments accountable in a court of law," he said. "So at a time when you have … people insisting that the rapes didn't happen, that the torture didn't happen, that the murder didn't happen, we will prove and substantiate in a court of law the role that the Islamic Republic of Iran, North Korea and Syria played in helping Hamas perpetrate the bloodiest day against the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

Greenblatt said the ADL also will "achieve the goal of getting compensation for these victims."

"In this world today, that seems so … shook by terror, there should be no ability for these countries to act with impunity," he added. "We need to hold them accountable for their actions. And that's what this case will achieve."

Greenblatt also praised Newsmax having "kept the story in the news."

"Two weeks ago, a synagogue in Los Angeles [was] subject to one of these massive kind of Islamist actions," he recounted. "This isn't a protest. You protest a policy. You don't protest a people. And going to a house of worship will achieve nothing relative to peace in the Middle East."

"Number one, we shine a light, bright and hot, like you're doing at Newsmax," he said. "Number two, we hold these people accountable. … and if local DA's won't do it, like in Los Angeles, we will go to the Department of Justice and hold them accountable."

