Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Owes Apology, Not Rhetoric

The American people deserved an apology from President Joe Biden in his Oval Office speech, not rhetoric claiming his administration has done a "great job for democracy," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Newsmax on Thursday.

"Where was he at three or four days ago?" Tuberville told "Wake Up America." "He was healthy enough to get on national television by himself and tell the American people he was pulling out."

Biden, he said, changed his tone over the past couple of weeks, when he was told, "you're out, and we're going to run somebody else."

Biden's words on democracy came on a day when protesters were committing acts of violence in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance before a joint session of Congress, Tuberville added.

"He talks about democracy with the open borders and all those things and – outside my window here in the Russell Building – we saw the American flag burning at Union Station," the senator said. "We saw the Palestinian flag go up, and we also saw Hamas and ISIS flags in the group that was protesting and defacing monuments and memorials."

But such actions are "Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' America," Tuberville added. "That's what you're going to be dealing with for the next few years because of the open borders."

Meanwhile, unless Biden resigns from office, he will remain president until next January, but Tuberville said he will just go on being "president in name only, because he hasn't been president in the last 3 1/2 years."

"The deep state machine has been behind him making all the decisions," Tuberville claimed. "He hasn't made a decision up there, nor has Kamala Harris.

"They're figureheads. They work for the socialist Marxist, one-world government group and that's all it is up here."

But Americans will realize that "the only one really qualified" to be in the White House is former President Donald Trump, he added.

"I think the American people are going to recognize that with all the shenanigans that have gone on, we had three good years with President Trump and then COVID hit," Tuberville said. "We need to give him four more years to get this country back on track."

Tuberville also slammed Harris for being on the campaign trail rather than in Washington to attend Netanyahu's speech or greet him when he arrived, calling her actions "embarrassing to the American people."

Netanyahu, he added, showed leadership that is not on display from the American government.

"The American people will rise up," Tuberville said. "They'll understand the difference between right and wrong, and we'll get this corrected and get this country going again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com