Abe Hamadeh to Newsmax: Dems Emboldened to Change Debate Rules

Arizona Republican congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh harshly criticized Democrats for trying to change the rules of the planned Sept. 10 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, telling Newsmax on Monday that they feel emboldened after altering the rules of the primaries by throwing out their party's clear winner.

Hamadeh told "Newsline" that Democrats "don't care about preserving our institutions or our norms – they are the ones who just selected Kamala Harris without a single vote being cast for her" in the Democratic Party primaries.

He added, "remember, in 2020, she was the first person to drop out of the Democratic Party [primary] race because she was just a failure, and now, she is suddenly the Democrat nominee for president of the United States."

Because of that, Hamadeh said Democrats "feel emboldened that they can basically bully their way in and change the rules in the middle of the political season."

Hamadeh emphasized that Democrats are doing this "because they understand that their policies are just failures."

In Arizona, he said as an example, Democrats have campaign ads in which Harris appears at the border and "they act as if they are going to secure our border when the reality is that they are who caused these 15 million illegals to enter our country with this invasion."

Hamadeh additionally pointed out that Democrats want to control the debate format, because "they understand that if [Harris] goes toe-to-toe with President Trump on policy, President Trump is going to walk all over her."

