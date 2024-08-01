Abe Hamadeh to Newsmax: Harris' Media Propagandists Trying to Rewrite History

Abe Hamadeh told Newsmax on Thursday that because Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't expected to be the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee this year, the liberal mainstream media is doing everything it can to give her a better image.

Hamadeh appeared on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" with guest host Lidia Curanaj two days after winning the Republican primary in Arizona for the state's 8th Congressional District, which will be left open after Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko decided against seeking reelection. The district is considered a solid Republican seat, according to the Cook Political Report.

"Harris was never in contention to even be in this position," Hamadeh said. "Just remember last year, [Democrat California Gov.] Gavin Newsom was the one debating [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis. Everybody understood, even if Joe Biden wasn't on the top of the ticket, it was never going to be Kamala.

"But now they're scrambling, and they're stuck with Kamala, so the media propagandists are doing a masterful job at rewriting history for Kamala Harris."

Hamadeh said Harris' record "is a complete failure" when compared to her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, who he said made life better for all Americans, and minority groups are noticing, as well.

"In Chicago and San Francisco or New York, he's getting record number of minority Americans coming to the Republican Party because of Donald Trump and his policies that lifted so many people out of poverty, especially with the opportunity zones," Hamadeh said. "This is what they're terrified of President Trump because he was successfully branding himself as the great unifier.

"So now what Kamala Harris and the media propagandists are trying to do is trying to discredit that. So, they're going to have a lot of work to do because I do believe so many Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, are waking up to the fact that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's policies have destroyed our country, destroyed their communities."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com