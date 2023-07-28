Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Biden Impeachment 'Big Decision'

Much work remains before House Republicans possibly pursue impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday.

Some GOP lawmakers have said that allegations Biden engaged in foreign bribery scandals warrant an impeachment inquiry. While agreeing with that sentiment, Bean added that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., understands that now is not the time to begin such proceedings.

"It's a big decision," Bean said on "Wake Up America" of impeachment. "If that's the vote right now, I think I've seen enough now to move forward with it. But I think McCarthy sees it as a chess move. It's a very big deal.

"Once we make that decision, the House will do nothing else, and for four or five months, that's the move we'll make."

In addition to trying to secure enough Senate votes to convict Biden of alleged crimes, Bean said House Republicans also need to convince more Americans.

"Some will say the better jury to go to is directly to the American people, and that's been the plan from [Reps.] Jim Jordan, James Comey to say, 'Let's put our case out there and let everybody see it,'" Bean said.

"There's still a segment of the population that still doesn't know what's going on because if you watch CNN, if you watch MSNBC, you haven't seen any of this."

Bean added that McCarthy's refusal to begin impeachment proceedings should not be seen as unwillingness.

"Don't doubt Kevin McCarthy," Bean said. "Those that have have been shocked, because time and time again he's been able to thread the needle and pull together 222 members with diverse backgrounds and diverse beliefs.

"It's something on our plate every day that we're trying to foresee where to go, and stay tuned, American people, because justice is on the way."

Bean also was asked if the Department of Justice's announcement Thursday of additional charges brought against former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case were tied to Hunter Biden's plea deal falling apart on Wednesday.

"This is their [Democrats'] No. 1 tool in their toolkit, to distract and, 'Don't look what's happening over here, let's go after the boogie man,'" Bean told Newsmax. "I think the American people are getting tired of it, because every time this happens, I think Trump just notches up a couple of places."

