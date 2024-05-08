Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Must Root Out Antisemitism in K-12

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the antisemitism we've seen on college campuses begins earlier in K-12 schools.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Bean discussed the hearings the House Education and Workforce subcommittee held on antisemitism. Leaders from New York City Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, and the Berkeley Unified School District in California provided testimony.

"These school districts … did something Harvard could not do, and they condemned antisemitism," Bean said.

Bean said he learned that antisemitism remains prevalent in public schools across the country from kindergarten to 12th grade.

"We have to acknowledge it and then we have to root it out," Bean said. "It is evil. We know what happens, they end up burning down our college campuses."

At the hearing Bean said teachers, students and faculty said they fear for their safety.

"It's a true shame," Bean said. "They can't get any cooperation or get the administration to even look at it. We've got work to do. We're seeing where the roots come from. We've given notice, not only to these schools, but everybody across the nation, that we are better than this as a country. We can't tolerate even the smallest acts of antisemitism."

