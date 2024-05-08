WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aaron bean | antisemitism | harvard | k-12 schools

Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Must Root Out Antisemitism in K-12

By    |   Wednesday, 08 May 2024 02:11 PM EDT

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the antisemitism we've seen on college campuses begins earlier in K-12 schools.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Bean discussed the hearings the House Education and Workforce subcommittee held on antisemitism. Leaders from New York City Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, and the Berkeley Unified School District in California provided testimony.

"These school districts … did something Harvard could not do, and they condemned antisemitism," Bean said.

Bean said he learned that antisemitism remains prevalent in public schools across the country from kindergarten to 12th grade.

"We have to acknowledge it and then we have to root it out," Bean said. "It is evil. We know what happens, they end up burning down our college campuses."

At the hearing Bean said teachers, students and faculty said they fear for their safety.

"It's a true shame," Bean said. "They can't get any cooperation or get the administration to even look at it. We've got work to do. We're seeing where the roots come from. We've given notice, not only to these schools, but everybody across the nation, that we are better than this as a country. We can't tolerate even the smallest acts of antisemitism."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday the antisemitism we've seen on college campuses begins earlier in K-12 schools.
aaron bean, antisemitism, harvard, k-12 schools
255
2024-11-08
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved