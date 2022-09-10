Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Our Police 'Decimated, Demoralized'

Leftist assaults on policing have "decimated and demoralized" America's "first line of defense," according to Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"I can't believe that our law enforcement is better prepared now," Giuliani, who became affectionately know as "America's mayor" for his 9/11 response, told "Saturday Report." "Police officers are quitting all over the country. That has to do damage to our first line of defense.

"We found out that our first line of defense is not the federal government. Our first line of defense is the NYPD, the FDNY, the port authority, the Massachusetts police, the Chicago police, and people are — if I could judge by New York — they're so demoralized. We have record resignations of experienced people.

"They're decimated today and demoralized."

Giuliani lamented to host Rita Cosby the world and America are less safe, having squandered decades of security under President Joe Biden.

"It's a very, very complex day," he said of 9/11 commemorations. "It's worse today than it was, let's say, two or three years ago, because I can't escape the reality that we're back in many ways where we were before Sept. 11 because of President Biden.

"Just read yesterday's Wall Street Journal. There's much more training going on in Afghanistan of Islamic terrorists. They're training to attack us and western Europe. That's what the training [is] for, and here's the indignity, the irony, or the tragedy, or even the traitorous nature of this: They're using $85 billion worth of equipment that Biden gave them.

"I mean, that's unthinkable, unheard of, unimaginable, and they've got an air base that was one of our best — that [is] we gave away for nothing. We had just remodeled it. We gave it to the terrorists, and 400 miles from China.

"You put all those things together and you say to yourself, 'What has happened to my country? Are we in more danger of an attack?' You're darn right we're in more danger of an attack. They've got a lot more weapons than they ever have before. They've got a open field for training that had been denied to them for about, you know, 18, 19, 20 years."

Giuliani has no faith in Biden leading the country through a crisis.

"No, I don't have faith that our current commander in chief can handle the job of president," he continued. "I think he should be impeached and removed under the 25th amendment. I don't think he knows where the hell he is half the time.

"Do I have confidence that, God forbid, we were attacked that this guy could handle it? I'm not sure how he'd get out of the basement on time."

Giuliani compared this new era to the one that was left behind by former President Bill Clinton, who he claimed helped emboldened 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden much like Biden has emboldened Russia aggression in Ukraine and new vacuum fillers in the Middle East.

"I grabbed Bernie Kerik's arm when we were attacked, and I said, 'thank God George Bush is the president,'" Giuliani recalled of the morning of 9/11. "I didn't want another Clinton repeat of bombing empty fields. I think we encouraged bin Laden. We encourage bin Laden because we were cowards. We encouraged bin Laden because they attacked an American ship as an act of war and we bombed empty fields and, you know, we're afraid to act.

"Biden makes those guys look like heroes. What he did in Afghanistan is — you might as well write a letter to the terrorists: 'Come and attack us.'

"The cowardice that he showed in Afghanistan. I don't mean withdrawing. I mean leaving Americans, leaving them behind, taking out the soldiers before the civilians. People are still getting killed in Afghanistan who helped us and had promises of safety by America broken by a person we expect to lead us if there's a terrorist attack?"

