Rasmussen to Newsmax: Polls in Trump's First 100 Days a Psy-Op

The sleight of polls on President Donald Trump in his first 100 days at the White House appears to have been a psychological operation constructed to besmirch his image, head pollster for Rasmussen Reports, Mark Mitchell, told Newsmax on Monday.

Trump is "doing really well, and I just don't see" the unfavorable polling data, Michell told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And what I also saw last weekend," he continued, "is about, you know, a dozen other pollsters, all of them at exactly the same time, put out polls that were just horrible for Donald Trump the weekend before the 100-day mark. And, you know, if it looks like a duck and sounds like a duck, in my opinion, it was a psychological operation. Just like what they were pulling back in the fall."

At the start of the interview, Mitchell was prompted by an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll that said Trump's approval was 39%, with a disfavorability of 55%. Mitchell replied that, according to his numbers, Trump's approval rating was 52% and his disapproval rating was 46%.

The ABC News poll also mentioned that 46% approve of Trump's immigration policy. Mitchell replied that for him, his numbers showed "64% of people supporting Donald Trump's massive program of deportations."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com