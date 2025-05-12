WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen to Newsmax: Polls in Trump's First 100 Days a Psy-Op

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 07:49 PM EDT

The sleight of polls on President Donald Trump in his first 100 days at the White House appears to have been a psychological operation constructed to besmirch his image, head pollster for Rasmussen Reports, Mark Mitchell, told Newsmax on Monday.

Trump is "doing really well, and I just don't see" the unfavorable polling data, Michell told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And what I also saw last weekend," he continued, "is about, you know, a dozen other pollsters, all of them at exactly the same time, put out polls that were just horrible for Donald Trump the weekend before the 100-day mark. And, you know, if it looks like a duck and sounds like a duck, in my opinion, it was a psychological operation. Just like what they were pulling back in the fall."

At the start of the interview, Mitchell was prompted by an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll that said Trump's approval was 39%, with a disfavorability of 55%. Mitchell replied that, according to his numbers, Trump's approval rating was 52% and his disapproval rating was 46%.

The ABC News poll also mentioned that 46% approve of Trump's immigration policy. Mitchell replied that for him, his numbers showed "64% of people supporting Donald Trump's massive program of deportations."

Monday, 12 May 2025 07:49 PM
