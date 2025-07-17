Mamdani Slammed by GOP Over Abolition of Property Clip

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is drawing fire from Republicans after a resurfaced video showed the state assemblyman supporting the "abolition of private property," sparking renewed scrutiny of the Democratic Party's left flank, Mediaite reported.

The video shared these views on housing: "If there was any system that could guarantee each person housing, whether you call it the abolition of private property or you call it, you know, just a statewide housing guarantee. It is preferable to what is going on right now, and I, people try and play like gotcha games about these kinds of things, and it's like, look, I care more about whether somebody has a home."

Mamdani was sharply criticized on Thursday after the video went viral on social media.

Mamdani also states: "My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused right now, for what?"

The undated video was first shared by the pro-MAGA account "End Wokeness" and quickly spread across conservative circles, prompting strong reactions from elected officials such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

The response from conservatives was swift. Cruz posted the clip with a blunt assessment: "He is a communist."

Stefanik added: "Yes, you heard that right. Like the true Communist he is, Commie Mamdani supports the 'abolition of private property.' This is the NY Democrat Party @KathyHochul, you lead and you have failed to condemn this dangerous insanity."

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in, sarcastically writing, "Yea, this guy is definitely not a communist."

Mamdani, 33, gained national attention last month after winning the New York City Democratic primary. His victory has triggered waves throughout the party, especially among moderates concerned about the growing influence of self-described democratic socialists within the Democratic ranks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a leading progressive voice, campaigned with Mamdani during the primary cycle and joined him Wednesday in Washington for a "Communication and Organizing Skillshare Breakfast."

Ocasio-Cortez was among Mamdani's earliest endorsers and has continued to promote his candidacy as part of the broader progressive movement, according to Fox News.

Despite the high-profile support, Mamdani has yet to receive endorsements from key Democrats in his home state, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. While Mamdani has expressed interest in meeting with both, no meeting has been reported.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., offered his endorsement to Mamdani last week after supporting former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Cuomo announced Monday he will remain in the race as an independent candidate.