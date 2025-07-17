Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: Dems 'Embracing Socialism'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Democratic Party is “embracing socialism and communist ideology for self-preservation” to avoid losing to progressive challengers like New York State legislator Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat candidate for New York City mayor.

Mamdani on Wednesday met with several congressional Democrats, who emerged from the meeting praising the mayoral candidate and pushing back on accusations that he is a communist.

"This guy is not a communist," said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., in remarks to reporters after the meeting. "He is not a socialist. He is an advocate for small C capitalism.”

Malliotakis reacted to the clip of Takano’s comments on “Wake Up America” Thursday morning, saying that Mamdani “literally said he does not like capitalism. And here's one of these Democrats saying that he supports capitalism with a lowercase C. It's ludicrous.”

She said, “This is the problem with the Democrat Party: they are moving more and more to the left, embracing socialism and communist ideology for self-preservation, because they're all afraid that [New York Democrat Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to run a primary against them.”

The congresswoman said she blames “the New York City media for not exposing Mandani. He said that he wants to seize the means of production. That is literally a page out of the communist playbook of Karl Marx.

"He can identify as a socialist all he wants, but if you're quoting Karl Marx and you want to seize the means of production like they did in Venezuela and in Cuba and the Soviet Union, guess what? You're a communist, and we don't need that type of policy in New York or in this country for that matter.”

Malliotakis noted that “people all over the city fled socialism, fled communism, like my mother fled Cuba. And they have to wake up and recognize what they are trying to do in our country before it's too late.”

