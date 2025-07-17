Whip Emmer to Newsmax: Minneapolis Must 'Take Ownership' of Mayoral Vote

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Thursday that Minneapolis needs to "take ownership" of its future when it heads to the polls in November to determine whether the Mini Apple will be governed by state Sen. Omar Fateh, who has been described as the "Mamdani of Minneapolis."

Like Zohran Mamdani, who is running for mayor of New York City, Fateh's platform for mayor of Minneapolis reportedly includes a number of progressive priorities, including defunding the police and freezing rents. Also like Mamdani, Fateh is a self-identified democratic socialist who has made some eyebrow-raising statements, including his suggestion that white people pose the biggest threat to the United States.

When asked whether he worries about the future of Minneapolis with a candidate like Fateh in the running to be its next mayor, Emmer said "all the time."

"Under the failed leadership of [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz and all of his minions that are in St. Paul and Minneapolis, they've [Democrats] already done serious damage to the state of Minnesota and to these beautiful cities," Emmer said on "Wake Up America." "In Minneapolis, I worry about it all the time, but I think it was Winston Churchill who once said that the citizens of a democracy get exactly what they deserve. You've got to wake up, and you've got to start to take ownership of your future in Minneapolis.

"And that future, it's got two choices," he said. "One is a choice that's chaos. One's a choice that the criminals, the illegals, they all get the advantage. The other one is that we have law and order and that we have a government that actually protects our safety and security in our community. That's the choice."

The Minnesota congressman also discussed a bill that he's been pushing for five or six years that he says would establish "a prohibition on a central bank digital currency."

"Why is that important to our national security?" Emmer asked. "Because for years, even Republicans years ago, were saying, 'Oh we're falling behind the Chinese – they have the digital yuan.' You know what they use that for? That is a surveillance tool.

"They surveil their citizens, they build social scores based on your purchases, your habits, etc.," he continued. "That is completely against any American value that we know of, and we've got to prevent our central government from ever creating this surveillance tool here in the United States of America."

