Zelenskyy, Bush to Chat Publicly in Dallas

Former President George W. Bush and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a public conversation in Dallas on Wednesday amid questions among House Republicans about the importance of continuing to send money and aid to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.

"Ukraine is the frontline in the struggle for freedom and democracy. It's literally under attack as we speak, and it is vitally important that the United States provide the assistance, military and otherwise to help Ukraine defend itself," David Kramer, the managing director for global policy at the George W. Bush Institute, where the event is being held, told CNN.

"President Bush believes in standing with Ukraine."

Zelenskyy, who Bush called the "Winston Churchill of our time" after they met in private earlier this year, will participate in Tuesday's event virtually.

Ukraine's government has continued to call for military and economic assistance as the war continues, with the U.S. already sending more than $18 billion in aid.

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, expected to become the next speaker of the House if the GOP retakes majority control of the chamber, has signaled that his party will likely oppose continued "blank check" aid to Ukraine, reports The Washington Post.

Kramer said continuing to provide support for Ukraine is in the best interests of the U.S., and called for party politics to be set aside to give Ukraine a chance of winning the war.

"There are those on both sides of the aisle who say this is none of our business, we have enough problems at home, why are we spending money on these things?" Kramer said. "Our view is that actually, it is our business because these do these affect us, and they can affect average Americans."