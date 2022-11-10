Gen. Milley: 200,000 Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Killed or Wounded Since Invasion

About 200,000 Russian and Ukrainian solders have been killed in action or wounded since the Feb. 24 invasion, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimates.

His comments came while speaking at to the Economic Club of New York, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper noted Milley said "well over" 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war. He said Ukraine likely has recorded a similar number.

Milley's estimate of Russian casualties is a marked increase over the 70,000 to 80,000 projected by the Pentagon in August. The Post said there was no consensus estimate on the number of civilians killed in the war.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported Oct. 24, that more than 6,400 civilians have been killed in Ukraine.

Also, the OHCHR estimated nearly 9,800 other civilians in Ukraine have been injured from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

Officials concede the numbers could be "considerably higher," given the lack of resources for monitoring casualties in the heat of battle.

Meanwhile, Milley said the winter months might present an opportunity for both Russia and Ukraine to negotiate.

In addition, he said the complete withdraw of Russian forces from Kherson could take weeks.

Russia on Wednesday ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson in southern Ukraine, AFP reported.

"Begin to pull out troops," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a televised meeting.

Kherson was the only regional capital controlled by Russian troops since the offensive began.