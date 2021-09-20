Texas Authorities Ask Public for Help Finding Home Invasion Hit Man

Zapata County, Texas, authorities are asking for help identifying the person responsible for carrying out a fatal home invasion there in July, the authorities announced Wednesday evening, according to LMTonline.

Authorities say the hit man is a member of ''Tropa Del Infierno,'' the hit squad for the Noreste Cartel.

The home invasion occurred early July 23. Zapata County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in Medina. The deputies found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds; he would later die of his injuries.

Authorities identified the slain man as 22-year-old Santos Flores III.

''On Sunday, July 25, 2021, two male subjects identified as David Mendez, Jr. and Billardo Alaniz were arrested for murder for their involvement in the home invasion. Investigators located several long arm assault weapons at the residence of Alaniz and Mendez,'' the sheriff's office said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Mendez and Alaniz picked up two men who had crossed the border illegally through Falcon Lake. The two migrants were later determined to be ''sicarios,'' or hit men, for Tropa del Infierno.

''One might ask how cartels are able to kill someone in America,'' Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said to Newsmax on Monday. ''Because, like the Taliban, too many politicians refuse to call them the terrorists that they are and act on it.''

The Zapata County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the assistance of the district attorney's offices of Webb and Zapata counties, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The sheriff's office has released a sketch of the culprit. Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque Jr. says anyone who has information on the identity of the killer should call the sheriff's office at 956-765-9960.