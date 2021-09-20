VP Harris Under Fire For Lack Of Attention To Border Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming under fire for what critics perceive as a lack of interest in a crush of migrants at the southern border, despite her responsibility as the nation’s border czar.

Criticism on social media revved up even as Whoopi Goldberg, a host on ABC’s "The View" announced Monday that Harris would come on the show Friday.

On Saturday, Bruno Lozano, the Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas — where some 10,000-15,000 migrants had been sheltering under a bridge linking Mexico and Texas — ripped Harris for attending a football game featuring her alma mater, Howard University.

"The VP is able to visit the fun events across the country, while American communities continue to grapple with failed immigration reform. Where is the visit to Del Rio, TX?," he tweeted.

The Republican National Committee on Monday also blasted Harris.

Tommy Pigott, the RNC's rapid response director, focused on Harris' trip to Washington’s Audi Field to flip the coin that started Saturday's game between Howard and Hampton University.

"To put the border crisis in perspective, let’s compare the numbers Customs and Border Protection has reported to the capacity of Audi Filed," he said in a memo, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Audi Field holds 20,000 people. You could fill 60 Audi Fields with the over 1,200,000 border encounters reported since February 1; Almost the entire stadium with the over 18,000 unaccompanied children picked up by border patrol in August alone; 10 Audi Fields with the over 208,000 border encounters just last month; 3 Audi Fields with the over 60,000 illegal immigrants encountered in August not from Mexico or the Northern Triangle."

"If Harris doesn’t care about the border, why is she still border czar?" he added. "Her priorities are stunningly misplaced. Biden found time to go on vacation. She found time to go to a football game. They both have time to actually do their jobs, visit the border, and finally get local officials the resources they need."