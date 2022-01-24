Conservative Clay Travis: YouTube Blocked my Rand Paul Interview

Conservative pundit Clay Travis said YouTube blocked him from publishing an interview with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"YouTube has refused to post our ... interview with [Paul]," Travis wrote in a tweet. "Think about this for a moment: YouTube is disallowing a doctor and sitting US senator's interview to be shared. This is madness."

While YouTube has not responded to a comment from The Hill on the matter, Sen. Paul did not appear Monday on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

Paul commented that this is "exactly why I decided to leave YouTube."

"The truth comes from disputation and those who believe the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere," the Kentucky senator added. The interview was later posted to the video-sharing platform Rumble despite YouTube's censorship. In the interview, Paul argued that the risk for young adolescent males getting a COVID-19 vaccine was higher than contracting the virus itself.

"It really is a crime against these children that prominent universities in our country are mandating something that is complete malpractice as far as I'm concerned," Paul stated.