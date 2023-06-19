YouTube Called Out for Censoring RFK Jr. Interview

YouTube's removal of a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interview with conservative podcaster Jordan Peterson is being called out as election interference.

"Now @YouTube has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign @RobertKennedyJr," Peterson tweeted Sunday.

After the blackout on YouTube, RFK Jr. hailed Twitter for keeping the interview up on its social media platform.

"What do you think," RFK Jr. tweeted. "Should social media platforms censor presidential candidates? My conversation with @JordanBPeterson was deleted by @YouTube. Luckily you can watch it here on @Twitter (thank you @elonmusk). #Kennedy24."

The flap comes after famous video podcaster Joe Rogan offered a vaccine doctor $100,000 to debate Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on his show, piquing Twitter CEO Elon Musk's interest.

Dr. Peter Hotez fired salvos at Rogan and RFK Jr. for spreading vaccine skepticism after Rogan's podcast interview with the noted COVID-19 vaccine critic RFK Jr., but Hotez declined Rogan's offer for the charity of his choice.

Notably, RFK Jr.'s unpopular positions with Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media had The Boston Globe predicting YouTube censorship for weeks.

The reported issue with RFK Jr.'s interview with Peterson centered around concern about chemicals in the water supply.

"I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it's probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we're seeing," RFK Jr. said in the video YouTube blocked.

"I mean, they're swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disrupters. There's atrazine throughout our water supply."

Mediaite reported the connection of statements about water supply chemicals to gender dysphoria was behind YouTube blocking the interview.

YouTube's parent company Alphabet/Google did not respond to Mediaite's request for comment.