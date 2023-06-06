Dr. Scott Atlas to Newsmax: I 'Was 100 Percent Correct'; 'I Don't Expect an Apology'

Despite some criticism being hurled at former President Donald Trump for having listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leftist media's boogeyman from Trump's pandemic team that took the messaging reins from Fauci and company is now hailing being 100% correct "on everything."

"Everything I said was 100% correct," Dr. Scott Atlas told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday. "Everything I said was not only correct as of today: It was correct back then in March of 2020."

Atlas was derided by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for bringing a new direction of pandemic science to Trump's White House COVID response team, which upset even Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, causing them to ostensibly boycott the team in the final weeks before the 2020 election.

"I mean, you know, all this stuff was known," Atlas told host Chris Salcedo, reflecting on misplaced criticism.

"I don't expect an apology, because apologies take integrity."

Atlas declined to respond to a clip of Cuomo's harshest criticism.

"I'm not going to lower myself to acknowledge that kind of person," he said. "I mean, just honestly, it's beneath me."

But Atlas did systematically tick down all the allegations of mistakes in 2020, which wound up being the proper path in hindsight.

"All the data was known all over the world, including the very low risk to healthy children, minuscule risk," he said. "The fact that the people that were high risk were known and were very old. In fact, the data is the two thirds of deaths were in people that had greater than or equal to six co-morbidities.

"Two thirds of deaths were in people that were older than life expectancy. The risk of people under 19 is even lower than what we knew then."

Also, "the latest re-analysis of the 2020 mortality," Atlas noted, showed a "99.999% survival" rate for school-age children and teens under 19.

"Back when there was the most malignant form of the virus – the highest, most lethal form of the virus with no vaccine: It was 99.999% survival in people under 19," Atlas said. "So you know, everything I said was correct, including the fact that if you recover from the illness, you have biological protection.

"It is very strong, including the fact that was known then that masks don't work to either stop the spread or to protect the wearer."

The World Health Organization's pandemic accord is dangerous, Atlas warned going forward.

"We have to be very careful about this so-called pandemic accord for several reasons," he said. "Number one, it's an accord and not a treaty, and it's legally binding. It's not a treaty, which means that circumvents Congress – just when our trust in public health has been shattered by pseudoscience mandates, lack of information, half of America has lost faith in science itself, not just public health, so that's unacceptable.

"We need more transparency and more accountability."

Also, "autonomy is relinquished" and the WHO defines what is a public health emergency, Atlas warned.

"Intellectual property is circumvented, there's required distribution of things at a fixed price to people, basically they take over control of the patents," Atlas continued. "The WHO has a record of failure here.

"Let's be very clear: The WHO has failed on H1N1, Ebola, Zika, and specifically in the COVID pandemic, where they backed the lies of China about no human to human transmission, for instance.

"They actually praised China for being the model of transparency, even though China was blocking information and, in fact, explicitly blocked inspection of the Wuhan Labs. You know, they praised it as the model of pandemic response, and China was the most barbaric, illegal really, or what should be illegal, block of human rights violations."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!