Tags: joe rogan | elon musk | rfk | vaccine | debate

Rogan Offers Vax Dr. $100K to Debate RFK Jr.

Sunday, 18 June 2023 11:41 PM EDT

Famous video podcaster Joe Rogan is offering a vaccine doctor $100,000 to debate Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to a debate on his show, piquing Twitter CEO Elon Musk's interest.

Dr. Peter Hotez fired salvos at Rogan and RFK Jr. for spreading vaccine skepticism after Rogan's podcast interview with the noted COVID-19 vaccine critic RFK Jr.

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is 'misinformation' I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you're willing to debate him on my show with no time limit," Rogan tweeted.

RFK Jr. ostensibly agreed to the debate offer, while Hotez engaged in a Twitter spat, but refused to accept the debate and charity offer.

"Peter," RFK Jr. tweeted in response. "Let's finally have the respectful, congenial, informative debate that the American people deserve."

Hotez, a vaccine advocate, declined to answer Rogan's $100,000 charity debate offer.

"Joe, you have my cell, my email, I'm always willing to speak with you," Hotez tweeted

Rogan was not letting Hotez off the hook for his salacious claims of spreading misinformation.

"This is a non answer," Rogan tweeted. "I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogsh*t Vice article. If you're really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person."

This Rogan response got Musk's attention, including Musk's agreement that Vice is a partisan activist operation.

"He's afraid of a public debate, because he knows he's wrong," Musk tweeted, noting he supports vaccines, but is skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the mRNA technology, that was pushed on Americans.

Newsfront
