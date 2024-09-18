40 Percent of Young Adults Get Their News From TikTok

More and more young adults are getting their news from TikTok, according to Pew Research Center survey results.

Roughly 17% of U.S. adults say they regularly get news from TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd. That's up from just 3% in 2020, according to Pew Research Center data released Tuesday.

Pew found that 39% of people from ages 18 to 29 say they regularly get news from the app. That's up from 32% just a year ago and 9% in 2020.

The results were based on a survey conducted from July 15 to Aug. 4 of more than 10,650 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.

Pew also found that 52% of TikTok users say they regularly get news there, up from 43% last year and just 22% in 2020.

The survey results were published a day after TikTok faced pushback in a federal court over its efforts to stop a law that requires the app to divest from its Chinese ownership or face a ban in the U.S.

The U.S. government alleges TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users. It also says TikTok is a conduit to spread propaganda. China and the company strongly deny these claims.

TikTok has until January to find a buyer or face the ban, which would likely provoke a strong response from the Chinese government and further strain U.S.-China relations.

Bloomberg reported that it's intelligence analyst, Matthew Schettenhelm, said the hearing went "poorly" for TikTok. He said the odds of the company stopping the ban went from 70% to 30%.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday said young people should spend less time on social media platforms and more time reading books.

"For most of you guys, turn off TikTok, Facebook. A total stupid waste of time," Dimon told attendees at the Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy's annual Financial Markets Quality Conference, Business Insider reported.

Earlier, Dimon offered advice to young people.

"My advice to students: learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn," he said. "If you're Democrat, read the Republican opinion. The good ones. If you're Republican, read the Democrat ones.

"Read history books. You can't make it up. Nelson Mandela, Abe Lincoln, Sam Walton. You only learn by reading and talking to other people. There's no other way."

AFP contributed to this story.