WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | voter | registration | tiktok

Obama Promotes Voter Registration on TikTok

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 05:33 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday announced a new partnership with popular TikTok creators aimed at encouraging eligible voters to register before Election Day.

The announcement, made on National Voter Registration Day, states that Obama will appear in a series of interviews with Carlos Espina, a non-profit director and influencer with more than 10.5 million followers on TikTok who has previously appeared with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as influencers Isaac Rochell, Laron Hines, and Hellotefi.

In the videos, Obama encourages viewers to sign up to vote at IWillVote.com and to make sure they have a plan to get to the polls on Election Day.

"As part of President Obama's ongoing efforts to mobilize young voters, President Obama has engaged content creators and activists, including at his office in Washington, D.C., and in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention," a spokesperson for Obama told The Hill in a statement.

"President Obama discussed the stakes of the election, the importance of making sure everyone is registered to vote, and he also had some fun," the statement added.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday announced a new partnership with popular TikTok creators aimed at encouraging eligible voters to register before Election Day.
barack obama, voter, registration, tiktok
185
2024-33-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 05:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved