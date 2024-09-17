Obama Promotes Voter Registration on TikTok

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday announced a new partnership with popular TikTok creators aimed at encouraging eligible voters to register before Election Day.

The announcement, made on National Voter Registration Day, states that Obama will appear in a series of interviews with Carlos Espina, a non-profit director and influencer with more than 10.5 million followers on TikTok who has previously appeared with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as influencers Isaac Rochell, Laron Hines, and Hellotefi.

In the videos, Obama encourages viewers to sign up to vote at IWillVote.com and to make sure they have a plan to get to the polls on Election Day.

"As part of President Obama's ongoing efforts to mobilize young voters, President Obama has engaged content creators and activists, including at his office in Washington, D.C., and in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention," a spokesperson for Obama told The Hill in a statement.

"President Obama discussed the stakes of the election, the importance of making sure everyone is registered to vote, and he also had some fun," the statement added.