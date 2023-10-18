×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: yougov poll | trump | biden | president

YouGov Poll: Biden, Trump About Even in Favorability

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 10:36 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are about even in favorability, according to a survey conducted by The Economist/YouGov.

Overall, 41% of respondents expressed a “somewhat favorable” and "very favorable" opinion of Trump, with a slight gender discrepancy showing 30% of males and 22% of females holding such views.

This sentiment is largely distributed across various racial and ethnic groups, with 31% of white respondents, 12% of Black respondents, and 21% of Hispanic respondents expressing "very favorable" opinions.

In age, Trump is more favored among older demographics, with 34% of those 65 and older having a "very favorable" view, as compared to 16% among those 18-29. The division is also visible when considering income, with 27% of respondents earning more than $100,000 annually having a "very favorable" opinion, while only 26% of those earning less than $50,000 share the same sentiment.

A remarkable 60% of Republican respondents view Trump very favorably, in stark contrast to only 4% of Democrats and 18% of independents. This political polarization extends to his 2020 voter base, where 57% of Trump voters view him very favorably, while only 4% of Biden voters share this perspective.

Joe Biden is “somewhat favorable” and "very favorable" with 42%, with minor gender and age differences. Biden is viewed more favorably among Black respondents (25%) and those earning less than $50,000 (17%).

Ideologically, Democrats strongly favor Biden, with 46% viewing him very favorably, while only 3% of Republicans hold the same sentiment. This polarization is further exemplified in the urban-rural divide, with urban areas showing higher favorability (25%) compared to rural areas (14%).

The survey comprised 1,500 American adult citizens aged 18 and older, including 1,296 registered voters. The margin of error for the entire sample was plus or minus 3.2%, and the same margin applied specifically to the registered voter subgroup.

The survey was conducted via web-based interviews from Oct. 14 to 17, 2023.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are about even in favorability, according to a survey conducted by The Economist/YouGov.
yougov poll, trump, biden, president
318
2023-36-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved