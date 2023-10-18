YouGov Poll: Biden, Trump About Even in Favorability

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are about even in favorability, according to a survey conducted by The Economist/YouGov.

Overall, 41% of respondents expressed a “somewhat favorable” and "very favorable" opinion of Trump, with a slight gender discrepancy showing 30% of males and 22% of females holding such views.

This sentiment is largely distributed across various racial and ethnic groups, with 31% of white respondents, 12% of Black respondents, and 21% of Hispanic respondents expressing "very favorable" opinions.

In age, Trump is more favored among older demographics, with 34% of those 65 and older having a "very favorable" view, as compared to 16% among those 18-29. The division is also visible when considering income, with 27% of respondents earning more than $100,000 annually having a "very favorable" opinion, while only 26% of those earning less than $50,000 share the same sentiment.

A remarkable 60% of Republican respondents view Trump very favorably, in stark contrast to only 4% of Democrats and 18% of independents. This political polarization extends to his 2020 voter base, where 57% of Trump voters view him very favorably, while only 4% of Biden voters share this perspective.

Joe Biden is “somewhat favorable” and "very favorable" with 42%, with minor gender and age differences. Biden is viewed more favorably among Black respondents (25%) and those earning less than $50,000 (17%).

Ideologically, Democrats strongly favor Biden, with 46% viewing him very favorably, while only 3% of Republicans hold the same sentiment. This polarization is further exemplified in the urban-rural divide, with urban areas showing higher favorability (25%) compared to rural areas (14%).

The survey comprised 1,500 American adult citizens aged 18 and older, including 1,296 registered voters. The margin of error for the entire sample was plus or minus 3.2%, and the same margin applied specifically to the registered voter subgroup.

The survey was conducted via web-based interviews from Oct. 14 to 17, 2023.