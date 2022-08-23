Yelp to Flag Crisis Pregnancy Centers to Point Out Clinics With Abortion Services

In the latest tech-company response to a post-Roe world in which abortion information has become a battleground online, Yelp told Axios on Tuesday that it will now start providing a prominent consumer notice to crisis pregnancy center listings to more clearly distinguish them from clinics that have abortion services.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced review platform for restaurants and other businesses, has made a series of moves since 2018, when CEO Jeremy Stoppelman ordered the company to make sure crisis pregnancy centers were differentiated from abortion clinics in the company's listings. In the ensuing years Yelp has re-categorized thousands of service providers as crisis pregnancy centers.

In its newest move, Yelp will add a consumer notice to both faith-based and non-faith-based crisis pregnancy centers, pointing out that they "provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite," Axios reported.

Although crisis pregnancy centers do not offer abortion services, they promote themselves to those considering abortions and then typically advise the patients to go through with their pregnancies.

Yelp's VP of user operations Noorie Malik told Axios that "after learning about the misleading nature of crisis pregnancy centers back in 2018, I'm grateful Yelp stands behind these efforts to provide consumers with access to reliable information about reproductive health services."

She added that "it has always felt unjust to me that there are clinics in the U.S. that provide misleading information or conduct deceptive tactics to steer pregnant people away from abortion care if that's the path they choose to take," and hopes that Yelp's move will further help those seeking abortion services to find what they're looking for.

Abortion rights activists have pressed for crisis pregnancy center listings to be more prominently labeled, citing the potential for abortion-seekers to be misled and presented with misinformation, while those opposed to abortion are pushing to ensure listings for crisis pregnancy centers remain prominently available online.