Ye: Trump 'Started Screaming' in Mar-a-Lago Meeting

Musical artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said this week that former President Donald Trump "started screaming" at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago, saying Ye would lose if he ran for president.

The rapper announced his intention to run for the White House earlier this week after an unsuccessful bid in 2019. He met with Trump on Wednesday, saying in a tweet: "First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

In a video released on Twitter, Ye says that Trump was "perturbed" by his offer, which he noted was "lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

Ye later said in the video that during dinner, "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose," adding, "I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history?"

Ye said, "I'm like whoa hold on, hold on, hold on. You're talking to Ye."

Ye met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on the same day that Nick Fuentes, who has been described as a white supremacist by the Justice Department after attending the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was also seen at Trump’s resort, and the two were spotted arriving together at a Miami airport by the group Right Wing Watch.