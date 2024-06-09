China President Xi Worth $700 Million, Congressional Report Says

A new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report has unveiled that Chinese President Xi Jinping holds an estimated hidden wealth of $700 million.

"Publicly available information on the wealth and/or corruption of currently serving senior [Communist Party of China, CPC] leaders is limited," the report read, according to The Washington Times.

"The CPC does not require its officials to publicly disclose their assets. CPC and [People's Republic of China, PRC] media controls ensure that any non-state sanctioned reporting on, or discussion of the wealth and corruption of top leaders or their relatives either does not appear or is quickly removed from the PRC media ecosystem."

Xi's fortune is said to include company investments and stakes in valuable industries. By 2012, the Chinese leader had accumulated at least $376 million in company investments, an indirect 18% stake in a rare-earth mineral company worth over $311 million, and $20.2 million in a technology company. But this wealth is said to be dispersed among his family members, including his wife Peng Liyuan, daughter Xi Mingze, and his eldest sister Qi Qiaoqiao, along with her husband Deng Jiagui and their daughter Zhang Yannan.

The CRS report comes amid attempts to contrast a congressionally mandated report from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. But the DNI's report was due in December. A spokeswoman for Haines said in April that the director was aware of the deadline and the investigation was still ongoing.