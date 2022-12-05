US Scientist Who Worked for Wuhan Lab Says COVID-19 Was 'Genetically Engineered'

The pandemic was the result of the U.S. government's funding of dangerous genetic engineering of coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that was carried out with shoddy biosecurity and led to a lab leak, according to an exclusive pre-release copy of a new book provided to The Sun.

The author of "The Truth About Wuhan," whistleblower, Dr. Andrew Huff, said in the book that "EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, an organization that had been studying different coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade with funding from the National Institutes of Health and had developed a close working relationship with the Wuhan lab.

The author calls the incident one of the greatest cover-ups in history — and the "biggest U.S. intelligence failure since 9/11."

Huff, an army veteran who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016, said the organization taught the Wuhan lab the "best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species" for many years and told The Sun that "I was terrified by what I saw. We were just handing them bioweapon technology."

Huff said COVID-19 was genetically engineered in Wuhan through the dangerous gain of function research method, funded by the U.S. government, and poor biosafety led to a lab leak.

"EcoHealth Alliance developed SARS-CoV-2 and was responsible for the development of the agent SARS-CoV-2 during my employment at the organization," he said.

Huff believes the U.S.-funded project was "mostly a global fishing expedition for coronaviruses" to carry out gain of function work or for intelligence collection — not for preventing future pandemics.

He added that he "has good reason to believe that the U.S. government was alerted to the outbreak in August or October 2019."

Huff said he quit EcoHealth Alliance in 2016 "due to a large number of ethical concerns with the scientific work and EcoHealth Alliance as a whole."

As he started to discover the alleged cover-up by the U.S. government, he said the authorities began a campaign of harassment against him, including military-grade drones that would often appear at his home, as well as being stalked at the supermarket, and followed by unknown vehicles.