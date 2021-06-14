Video: Live Bats Held at Wuhan Lab

After a year of denials from top medical experts, it appears a video has surfaced showing cages of live bats at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a possible origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian journalist Sharri Markson showed parts of the video on her Sky News show, which shows cages of live bats in the lab, something that experts have denied over the last year.

“The rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumors and misinformation around its origins,” a group of international scientists said in a statement last year. “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

One of the scientists signing the statement, Peter Daszak of EchoHealth Alliance, sent emails to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci last year thanking him for supporting the natural origin theory of the virus.

Daszak, who worked with coronavirus scientists in China for years, denied several times during the year that live bats were ever held at the Wuhan lab, and that only samples were taken before they were released in their natural habitats, a May 19 Kaiser Family Foundation investigative report found.

The video, however, shows a different reality with cages of bats and “humanized” mice that apparently were used in the facility for “gain of function research,” which makes a virus stronger to develop vaccines.

Part of the funding for this work may have come in the form of grants from the United States and signed off by Fauci himself.

This includes around $600,000 that was transferred to the lab through a third-party non-profit organization.

During testimony in front of a Senate committee, Fauci said he was not aware of any money going to the lab for that kind of research.

People discussing the “lab leak” theory of the virus’ origin were usually labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

“It’s a good conspiracy theory,” Daszak told KHN. “Foreigners designing a virus in a mysterious lab, a nefarious activity, and then the cloak of secrecy around China.”

New information came to light recently that is making everyone take another look at the possibility that the virus came from the lab.

Reports surfaced that several lab workers were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms before the first recorded cases, forcing those opposed to the theory to take another look at it.

President Joe Biden is asking for an investigation into the origin of the virus that has killed more than 3 million people throughout the world and more than 600,000 in the United States, according to the World Health Organization.