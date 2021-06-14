×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Delta | variants | COVID | outbreaks

Dangerous COVID Variant Could Cause Outbreaks

photo of a person walking downstairs outside with a mask and sign pointing to a covid vaccination site
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 14 June 2021 05:51 PM

The potentially deadly Delta variant that was originally identified in India is rapidly becoming the dominant virus in the U.S. and could wreak havoc in areas with low vaccination rates, say experts. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said that 10% of current COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the virus formerly known as the B.1.617.2 variant, but the percentages of cases are doubling every two weeks.

According to CNN, Gottlieb, who served as the FDA chief from 2017 to 2019, said that Delta could become the dominant strain in the U.S. and could affect vulnerable regions in the country by fall.

“I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination ― particularly in parts of the South, where vaccination rates are low — there’s a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant,” said Gottlieb. He told CNBC that “people who are full vaccinated, I think, are pretty well protected against this new variant based on accruing evidence.”

Gottlieb said that the big question is “are their enough unvaccinated people that this could get into the population and start spreading more widely? I happen to think it’s unlikely that this is going to be a threat until the fall.”

Gottlieb stressed that both doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines are needed to protect against the Delta variant. “It does seem to be a more dangerous variant,” he told CNBC.

So far, the U.S. has administered 309 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine nationally, but certain areas are at risk, said Gottlieb. Across the country, 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine but there are several states with a much lower immunization rate, according to CNN. For example, less than half of adults in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming have received one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For these people, the Delta mutation could pose a serious threat, said Gottlieb, because it is more transmissible than the previous variants. But he added that vaccines could prevent an uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by Delta.

“We have the tools to control this and defeat it, we just need to use those tools,” Gottlieb said, according to CNN.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The potentially deadly Delta variant that was originally identified in India is rapidly becoming the dominant virus in the U.S. and could wreak havoc in areas with low vaccination rates, say experts. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug...
Delta, variants, COVID, outbreaks, vaccine
379
2021-51-14
Monday, 14 June 2021 05:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved